INSAC-2026 To Bring Together Nuclear Scientists, Policymakers And Industry Leaders At HSNC University, Mumbai

Three-day conference to focus on nuclear energy, radiation applications and India’s vision for 2047 |

HSNC University, Mumbai, in association with the Indian Nuclear Society (INS), is all set to host INSAC-2026, the Annual Conference of the Indian Nuclear Society, from 29 to 31 October 2026 at HSNC University’s Worli campus. The conference will bring together scientists, researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, academicians and students to deliberate on the role of nuclear science and technology in India’s energy security, technological progress and societal development.

The inaugural function is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, 29th October 2026 and is to be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis. Shri A. K. Balasubrahmanian, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, will deliver the keynote address. Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, leading philanthropist, educationist and industrialist, will be the Guest of Honour, while Padma Vibhushan Dr Anil Kakodkar, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, will preside over the function.

A special session paying tribute to Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha, visionary scientist and founding father of India’s nuclear programme, is scheduled for 30th October at 4:30 p.m.

In a draft message prepared for the conference, Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra’s association with India’s nuclear and scientific journey. He refered to institutions such as the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Tata Memorial Hospital, as well as the contribution of the Tarapur Atomic Power Station. The CM’s message also draws attention to India’s ambition of achieving 100 GWe of nuclear power capacity by 2047 as a part of its Nuclear Energy Mission under the Viksit Bharat initiative, the development of advanced nuclear technologies and the potential of nuclear radiation in healthcare, agriculture and industry.

The conference will carry forward the message, “Nuclear Energy and Nuclear Radiation: A Boon to Mankind,” and encourage dialogue on the peaceful applications of nuclear science.

The three-day programme features 21 invited talks across seven sessions, a panel discussion and approximately 50 research posters. Five sessions will focus on nuclear energy and two on nuclear radiation.

Key areas of discussion will include:

* The 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor and its role in India’s nuclear programme.

* Small modular reactors, Bharat Small Reactors and advanced reactor technologies.

* Fast breeder reactors and the potential use of India’s thorium resources.

* Nuclear fuel cycle technologies, fuel reprocessing and waste management.

* The participation of public sector undertakings and private industry in the national nuclear mission.

* Human resource development for the nuclear sector.

* The regulatory role of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board and the SHANTI Act.

* Applications of nuclear radiation in medicine, agriculture and industry.

The speakers represent organisations and institutions including the Department of Atomic Energy, BARC, AERB, IGCAR, NPCIL, ACTREC, KEM, NTPC and Engineers India Limited, as well as private industry. A panel discussion on the final day will explore how a participative policy framework can support the nuclear mission.

The annual conference will also provide an opportunity for students, teachers and young researchers to interact with established experts and learn about careers and emerging opportunities in nuclear science and technology.

Col. Prof. (Dr) Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice-Chancellor, HSNC University emphasised that the conference offers an opportunity to connect scientific expertise with education and public understanding. “Through INSAC-2026, we hope to inspire young minds to appreciate the peaceful applications of nuclear energy and radiation and to explore how science can contribute to society and nation-building,” Dr. Bagla said.

About the Indian Nuclear Society

The Indian Nuclear Society is a non-profit professional body of nuclear scientists, engineers and technologists, headquartered in Mumbai. Established in 1988, the Society promotes the advancement of nuclear science and technology and public awareness of the benefits of atomic energy. It supports professional development, scientific exchange and outreach across the country.

About HSNC University, Mumbai

Established in 2020, HSNC University is a State Public University rooted in the academic legacy of H.R. College of Commerce & Economics, K.C. College and Bombay Teachers’ Training College. Its eight constituent colleges and multidisciplinary professional schools bring together programmes across commerce, science, humanities, law, management, engineering, education, yoga, wellness and the performing arts. The University is committed to research, innovation and preparing students to contribute to society.

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