From Mumbai To Samvidhan Sadan: HSNC University Students Represent Maharashtra At ‘Know Your Leader’ Programme In Delhi

A group photograph with the Lok Sabha Speaker | File Photo

For two young political science students from Mumbai, a classroom interest in India’s democratic institutions turned into an experience they are unlikely to forget.

Ms. Kaavya Nitin Mungekar and Mr. Rishabh Rajesh Singh, final-year B.A. Political Science students of K. C. College, HSNC University, Mumbai, represented HSNC University and the State of Maharashtra at the national-level ‘Know Your Leader’ Programme organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat, on 2nd October 2026 at Samvidhan Sadan, New Delhi. Young participants from different states presented their views on national leaders.

What made the experience particularly special was that the students did not simply attend the programme, they were invited to speak in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, sharing their reflections on the lives, contributions and values of Mahatma Gandhi and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri.

For Kaavya and Rishabh, both students of Political Science, the opportunity brought their academic interests into a very real setting. “It was very different from studying democracy and parliamentary institutions in a classroom. Being inside Samvidhan Sadan and speaking from the Central Hall made the experience feel incredibly real,” the students reflected after the programme.

The programme was organised to mark the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri and brought together selected young participants from across India. The students were selected and deputed to represent the University and Maharashtra through the Department of Students’ Development, HSNC University, under the guidance and encouragement of Vice Chancellor Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla.

Ms. Kaavya Nitin Mungekar and Mr. Rishabh Rajesh Singh, final-year B.A. Political Science students of K. C. College, HSNC University, Mumbai represented HSNC University and the State of Maharashtra at the national-level ‘Know Your Leader’ Programme organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat, on 2nd October 2026 at Samvidhan Sadan, New Delhi.

The day began at the Parliament Library Building, followed by a guided tour of the Parliament House Complex. The students visited significant spaces, including Prerna Sthal, before arriving at Samvidhan Sadan for the main programme.

Among the highlights was the opportunity to witness the floral tribute ceremony commemorating Mahatma Gandhi and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri and to attend Lok Sabha Speaker’s address. A group photograph with the Lok Sabha Speaker added another memorable moment to the day.

The students also visited the Parliament Library, gaining a closer look at the history, functioning and institutional legacy of India’s parliamentary system. For a young generation growing up amid constant political and social conversations, the experience offered something beyond a ceremonial visit. It gave the students an opportunity to see democratic institutions up close, meet peers from different parts of the country and understand the values of leadership and citizenship in a much more tangible way.

Their participation also reflects the emphasis HSNC University places on creating opportunities that take learning beyond the classroom.

For Kaavya and Rishabh, the experience was as much about finding their voices as it was about understanding India’s democratic heritage. Speaking before a national gathering helped strengthen their confidence and public-speaking abilities, while representing Maharashtra gave the occasion an added sense of responsibility and pride.

“Representing Maharashtra and HSNC University at a programme of this scale was an honour. But what we will remember most is the opportunity to listen, interact and speak in a space that carries such a significant place in India’s democratic history,” the students said.

For the two students, the day was a reminder that some of the most valuable lessons in political science happen outside the classroom. From walking through the Parliament complex to speaking in the Central Hall, the experience gave Kaavya and Rishabh a closer look at the institutions they have spent years studying, this time, from the inside.

For two students from HSNC University, Mumbai, 2nd October 2026 became a lesson in democracy that happened outside the classroom and in one of the most meaningful places possible.