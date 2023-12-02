Information Guidelines For JEE Advanced 2024 Released, Application Fees Increased

Representative Image

The Joint Entrance Examination - Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) information brochure has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M). On April 21, applications for JEE Advanced 2024 will be accepted on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the most recent information bulletin, the application price for JEE Advanced 2024 has increased for all categories. Under the Joint Admission Board 2024, the exam is administered by seven zonal coordinating IITs.

All groups now have higher application fees, with the exception of those who fall within the non-SAARC category, where they are now only $100 US. For Indian candidates, the application fee has increased from Rs 2,900 to Rs 3,200 from the previous year.

Check full application fee break-up here: https://jeeadv.ac.in/regfee.html

A candidate's performance in JEE Advanced 2024 will be used to determine admission to bachelor's, integrated master's, and dual degree programmes at all IITs in the academic year 2024-25.

What is JEE Advanced?

The entrance exam for JEE Advanced is required for admission to undergraduate programs at the IITs, including bachelor's, integrated master's, and bachelor-master dual degrees in engineering, science, or architecture. This national exam is the second one that applicants must pass in order to join the IIT alumni; JEE Main is the first. Every year, about 2.5 lakh of the top JEE Main applicants are granted permission to take this entrance exam. The Joint Admission Board (JAB) oversees the exam, which is administered by any one of the seven IITs or the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore.