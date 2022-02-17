Indore: DAVV gap analysis panel meeting today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-member external committee constituted by Department of Higher Education (DHE) for conducting a gap analysis in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s preparation and parameters of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is going to hold a meeting on UTD campus on Thursday.

“The committee members are going to meet at the university today (Thursday) and conduct a gap analysis in DAVV’s preparation for NIRF rankings,” said Prof Pratosh Bansal, one of the committee members.

The committee is also likely to discuss steps taken to improve its NAAC grade.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan believes that DAVV has potential to emerge in top-100 universities in the state. He also feels that DAVV can clinch Grade A++ accreditation from NAAC.

On his recommendation, the panel was formed by DHE shortly. The committee will report to DHE so that it could help DAVV technically and financially in improving its NAAC grade and feature into top 100 universities.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:08 AM IST