'India's Yuva Shakti Continues To Make A Mark Globally': PM Modi Cheers India's Medal Haul At International Biology, Chemistry Olympiads

India's remarkable run at international science Olympiads continued with another stellar performance, as the country secured one gold and three silver medals at the 37th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2026 held in Vilnius, Lithuania. Congratulating the young achievers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's growing presence on the global scientific stage, saying, "this success will encourage several more youngsters."

According to the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), all four members of the Indian contingent returned home with medals after competing against 307 students from 78 countries.

It is a matter of immense happiness that in the 37th International Biology Olympiad held in Vilnius, Lithuania, all four Indian team members secured medals, including one Gold.



Proud of Bhavyaa Gunwal, Soumil Maity, Nishit Kalani and Anmol Kumar for their success at the… pic.twitter.com/8KNqqhgFbM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2026

Bhavyaa Gunwal from Mahendragarh, Haryana, won the gold medal, while Soumil Maity from Howrah, West Bengal, Nishit Kalani from Pali, Rajasthan, and Anmol Kumar from Mansa, Punjab, secured silver medals.

PM Modi congratulates winners

Congratulating the Biology Olympiad winners, PM Modi wrote on X, "It is a matter of immense happiness that in the 37th International Biology Olympiad held in Vilnius, Lithuania, all four Indian team members secured medals, including one Gold. Proud of Bhavyaa Gunwal, Soumil Maity, Nishit Kalani and Anmol Kumar for their success at the Olympiad. They have shown immense knowledge of subjects like Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Animal Physiology, Animal Morphology and Systematics as well as Plant Computational Biology. I am certain that this success will encourage several more youngsters."

The Biology Olympiad featured six-hour practical laboratory and six-hour theory examinations that tested participants on advanced biological sciences. According to HBCSE, the practical component covered Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Animal Physiology, Animal Morphology and Systematics, and Plant Computational Biology, while the theory examination focused on research-based biological concepts.

At the 37th International Biology Olympiad (#IBO2026) in Vilnius, Lithuania, all four Indian team members secured medals. 🇮🇳

1/5 pic.twitter.com/ikDJVrfSi3 — HBCSE (@HBCSE_TIFR) July 18, 2026

A total of 31 gold, 61 silver and 91 bronze medals were awarded during this year's Olympiad.

International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2026

Earlier, India also recorded its best-ever performance at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The four-member team comprising Debadatta Priyadarshi, Harshit Singhal, Kabeer Chhillar and Sandeep Kuchi won four gold medals, finishing joint first alongside China, Vietnam and an individual participant from Russia.

India’s Yuva Shakti continues to make a mark globally!



Congratulations to our team of Debadatta Priyadarshi, Harshit Singhal, Kabeer Chhillar and Sandeep Kuchi for winning Gold Medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad. This was India’s best performance at this… pic.twitter.com/aTbQP4z1cT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2026

Applauding the Chemistry Olympiad team, PM Modi wrote on X: "India's Yuva Shakti continues to make a mark globally! Congratulations to our team of Debadatta Priyadarshi, Harshit Singhal, Kabeer Chhillar and Sandeep Kuchi for winning Gold Medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad. This was India's best performance at this prestigious platform. Their brilliance, dedication and passion for science have made the entire nation proud. It will also motivate countless young minds to study and excel in chemistry."

The Olympiad success comes days after India scripted history at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 in Bucaramanga, Colombia, where all five Indian participants won gold medals, helping the country secure the joint World No. 1 position among 87 participating countries.

India's consecutive wins in the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Olympiads demonstrate the country's growing strength in global science competitions, as well as the success of its Olympiad training ecosystem in developing world-class scientific talent.