India Clinches Four Golds At International Chemistry Olympiad 2026; JEE Advanced AIR 2 Kabeer Chhillar Among Winners

India delivered its best-ever performance at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2026, winning four gold medals and finishing joint first in the overall rankings alongside China, Vietnam and an individual participant from Russia.

The Olympiad was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from July 10 to 19, with 363 students from 93 countries participating. According to the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), this was India’s 27th appearance at the International Chemistry Olympiad and its strongest performance to date.

Another Golden Sweep by India as our Chemistry team bags 4 Gold medals securing Rank #1 (jointly with China, Vietnam, and Individual Participant (Russia)) at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad, Uzbekistan (https://t.co/ZCxapjbtvG).

1/5 pic.twitter.com/SVUMBnGy3p — HBCSE (@HBCSE_TIFR) July 18, 2026

The four Indian students who secured gold medals are:

Debadatta Priyadarshi – Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Harshit Singhal – Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab

Kabeer Chhillar – Delhi

Sandeep Kuchi – Hyderabad, Telangana

Among the medal winners, Kabeer Chhillar is also one of India’s top engineering entrance achievers. He secured All India Rank (AIR) 2 in JEE Advanced 2026, scoring 329 out of 360 marks, just one mark behind the topper. He had earlier achieved a 100 percentile score in JEE Main 2026 before representing India at the prestigious international chemistry competition.

The Indian Chemistry Olympiad team was led by Head Mentor Prof. Subhajit Bandyopadhyay of IISER Kolkata and Mentor Dr. Indrani Das Sen of HBCSE. The delegation also included Scientific Observers Dr. Anubendu Adhikary of IIT Kharagpur and Dr. Jayasree Gopalakrishnan of NES Ratnam College, Mumbai.

HBCSE acknowledged the support of the National Steering Committee on Science Olympiads, teacher organisations and resource persons associated with the Chemistry Olympiad Cell. The institute also credited the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for supporting the national Olympiad programme.