India’s Year In Search 2025: The A-to-Z Trends And Meanings That Defined The Nation’s Curiosity

India’s Year in Search 2025 | blog.google

India’s Year in Search 2025: As the year draws to a close, it is a good time to look back at what gripped the nation's attention. Besides lived experiences, social media buzzed nonstop with viral moments, cultural shifts, and online trends that defined the digital landscape.

This year's "India's Year in Search 2025: The A to Z of Trending Searches" puts together a multicoloured snapshot of the country's changing interests. From rising film stars like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the hit romance Saiyaara to India's historic Women's Cricket World Cup win, the list offers insight into cultural shifts, technological curiosity and national sentiment.

What came across loud and clear was India's growing interest in AI tools, including Google Gemini, eco-awareness on the rise, and sustained engagement with traditional festivals and food cultures. This mix of innovation and heritage truly suggests that Indians continue to balance the modern and the traditional in their digital lives.

India's curiosity A to Z words and their meaning 2025

This index is a showcase of how India explored entertainment, technology, news, and cultural moments through its searches in 2025. For A, the year saw Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday emerge as the stars of Saiyaara to top the charts for entertainment searches. For B, Bryan Johnson’s appearance on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast went viral after he walked out mid-episode owing to poor air quality; this incident had everyone talking online. C stood for “Ceasefire,” which in itself became the most-searched term under meanings, while D expressed the tributes flowing across the nation in the wake of Dharmendra's demise, making him one of the most searched personalities.

Under E, “Earthquake near me” topped real-time local queries, indicating the pulse of the public during tremors. F has pop culture and dating trends, as Final Destination: Bloodlines topped international movie searches, and the word “floodlighting” became the buzzword of the dating world. The rising AI wave characterised G, as Google Gemini was among the most searched overall. At H, social media took on the “Haldi trend,” where turmeric-based wellness and beauty hacks went viral. I was ruled by the Indian Premier League, once again the biggest sports search of the year. J put the spotlight on cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, who topped India’s most searched female sports personality. Meanwhile, K celebrated success with Kantara, one of the top-trending films of the year.

Curiosity for quirky collectables made L about Labubu, a toy craze that swept young collectors. M brought the Maha Kumbh into focus as the year’s biggest news search, generating massive interest among travellers. AI-driven creativity defined N, with "Nano Banana trends" taking over social feeds through Gemini's image tools. O reflected national sentiment with "Operation Sindoor" trending widely after the J&K attack. Travel interest surged under P and Q, with Vietnam's Phu Quoc becoming the breakout destination of the year. R marked the rise of creator Ranveer Allahbadia, who topped influencer-related searches.

Global entertainment and space exploration shaped S, with Squid Game trending at the top and Sunita Williams inspiring millions after completing 608 days in space. T and U celebrated culinary nostalgia as searches for Thekua, Ukadiche Modak, Idli, and Ugadi Pachadi soared. The sporting spotlight turned to V as teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the most searched personality. W highlighted two big themes - India's historic Women’s World Cup victory and rising curiosity around the Waqf Bill. AI curiosity continued with X, driven by the rise of Grok. And surprisingly, Y brought Yorkshire Pudding into Indian kitchens as a trending recipe. Z marked the widespread mourning of Assam's beloved singer Zubeen Garg. And rounding it all off, the 67 meme under “#” became one of the funniest and most confusing viral puzzles this year.