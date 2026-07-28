'India's Greatest Strength Is Its Youth': Rahul Gandhi Meets Viral NEET Protest Student Irfan, Says Millions Like Him Are The Country's True Hope | Instagram

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday met Irfan, who gained attention for reciting the Preamble to the Constitution during the recent student protest at Jantar Mantar, and said his perspective on the country demonstrates that India's greatest strength lies in its youth.

Posting pictures with Irfan on Instagram, Gandhi captioned the post in Hindi, "I met Irfan -- a young man from a Delhi neighbourhood whose mindset is not defined by his circumstances. His understanding of the Constitution, his perspective on the country, and his eagerness to learn demonstrate that India's greatest strength lies in its youth."

He said millions of young people like Irfan represent the country's "true hope". "They are inquisitive, sensitive and conscious of their rights and duties," he said.

Irfan had attracted widespread attention during the protest over the NEET controversy after a video of him reciting the Preamble and speaking about constitutional values went viral on social media.

Read Also Supreme Court To Await Nandan Nilekani Panel's Recommendations Before Deciding On Online NEET

The Assam government on Monday announced that it will withdraw cases and other legal proceedings initiated against people who participated in protests over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities.

The agitation was called off on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The government had then agreed with CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk to drop cases, prevent police intimidation and introduce anti-paper leak legislation.

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