India's first Ecole Ducasse campus inaugurated in ISH Gurugram

IANS

Alain Ducasse, the creator of Ecole Ducasse and the chef with the most Michelin stars in the world, visited India on June 22 to open the first Ecole Ducasse campus there. The campus is located in the Indian School of Hospitality, Gurugram.

There are undergraduate degree, diploma, and certificate programs offered by Ecole Ducasse in India. Culinary hopefuls can master more than just cooking with combinations of technical, managerial, and entrepreneurial abilities. The program's practical training style provides professionals, career changers, and food aficionados with the ideal foundation for success in the international F&B sector.

Students are also offered a chance to transfer to French Ecole Ducasse campuses for semesters of study and to complete international internships. After graduating from Ecole Ducasse, students are highly marketable and have access to a variety of professional prospects in the global culinary sector.

Talking about his first visit to the country, Chef Alain Ducasse, Founder, of Ecole Ducasse said, "India holds one of the greatest culinary traditions in the world. The mission of our school is to give this asset the worldwide recognition it deserves. India must become one of the influential voices on the global culinary scene. We want to offer to Indian culinary aspirants, new horizons abroad as well as in India."