Indian Women Migrant Workers In MENA Region To Increase

The demand for Indian women migrant workers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is set to surge significantly in the coming years, with an expected growth of over 71 per cent in sectors such as hospitality and construction. This projection comes from a senior executive at Huntr, a blue-collar worker marketplace, citing women-friendly policies in the UAE as a driving force behind this trend.

Increase in demand for women migrants

According to the PTI reports, Samuel Joy, CEO of Huntr, highlighted a notable 23 percent increase in demand for women migrants in MENA's hospitality and construction industries in 2023 compared to the previous year. He emphasised that with the implementation of more women-friendly policies, such as the removal of restrictions during night hours, the demand is expected to grow by 71.42 percent over the next 2–3 years.

The report, based on a mixed-methods approach combining quantitative surveys and qualitative interviews of 100,000 blue-collar workers enrolled on the platform, sheds light on the current scenario and future projections. Presently, there are 35 lakh women from India employed in the Middle East, a number expected to reach 60 lakh within the next 2–3 years to meet the escalating demand.

Huntr's data also reveals that men currently dominate skilled jobs in MENA countries, occupying 83 percent of such positions. As the landscape evolves, it underscores the changing dynamics and opportunities for Indian women seeking employment in the region's burgeoning sectors.