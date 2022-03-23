Indian students want to go back to China

Students from India, who have been studying in Chinese Universities and are not able to enter the country for physical classes, have been pleading on social media to ensure their return as they are missing out on a good learning experience.

The students have been more vocal about their demands on social media, using hashtags such as #takeUsBackToChina and #FMWangYiSaveIndianStudents, after reports that pupils from countries such as Pakistan, Thailand, etc. have been allowed to enter China.

Ayaz Aglodiya, an Indian student, tweeted about the stressful situation many of them are in. "We all know how bad mental disorders can be so please help international students of China. We are frustrated. We are tired. We are losing ourselve ," said his tweet. (sic)

Another tweet by a student named Bilal talked about the anxiety students face. "Instead of taking practicals for medical classes, we are taking practical classes for anxiety and depression.. it’s really high time govt thinks about us," said Bilal's tweet. (sic)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:50 PM IST