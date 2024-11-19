Indian Students Lead International Enrolments In US, Surpassing 3.31 Lakh In 2023-24 Academic Year

India Surpasses China To Lead U.S. Higher Education Enrollment With 330,000 Students, Marking 23% Growth |

Mumbai: Indian students have overtaken Chinese students as the largest group of international students in the United States, reaching a record 3,31,602 during the 2023/24 academic year, according to the latest Open Doors report. The US Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education recently released the findings on the international students and U.S. study abroad from the Open Doors 2024 Report on International Education Exchange.

This represents a remarkable 23% increase compared to the previous year, with significant growth observed in graduate enrolments and the Optional Practical Training (OPT) category.

The report highlights that the majority of this growth came from graduate enrolments, which rose by 18.5% to 1,96,567 students, and OPT enrolments, which saw a staggering 41% increase to 97,556 students. Undergraduate enrolments also climbed to 36,053 students, marking a 13% growth compared to 2022/23. Non-degree enrolments, however, declined by 27.7%, indicating a shift towards degree and work-oriented pathways.

Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO of University Living, emphasised the significance of these trends, stating, “India’s remarkable growth as the top source of international students to the U.S., with a 23% increase to over 3,31,600 students, reflects the global aspirations and forward-thinking mindset of Indian youth. The 41% surge in OPT enrolments highlights the alignment of Indian talent with high-impact industries like STEM, where their contributions are driving innovation and progress. Similarly, the 19% rise in graduate enrolments, with nearly 1,97,000 students pursuing advanced degrees, underscores India’s leadership in higher education and research excellence.”

“This growth, however, places the spotlight on the preparedness of the U.S. international education ecosystem to accommodate the influx of talent. Critical aspects such as post-study work visas, access to internships, and skill-aligned job opportunities must evolve to meet the aspirations of students and the needs of global industries. Policies that ensure smoother transitions from academia to the workforce, along with cultural integration programs, will be key to sustaining this momentum. The growing number of Indian students represents an opportunity for stakeholders in both countries to strengthen frameworks that enable these bright minds to thrive and contribute on a global scale,” Arora added.

The economic contributions of Indian students in the U.S. were substantial, estimated at $11.8 billion in 2023 through tuition fees, living expenses, and related spending. Beyond economic factors, their academic and professional contributions have been equally impactful.

The growing number of Indian students highlights the importance of adapting U.S. policies to better support international students. Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India, said, “The Open Doors 2024 Report is testimony to the continued strong growth of the U.S. as a global higher education destination. Over 1.1 million students are pursuing higher education in the U.S. during the 2023/24 academic year, marking a 7% increase from the previous year. This growth is in sync with the test taker trends we've observed among TOEFL test takers, wherein the U.S. continues to be their preferred destination. It is heartening to note that India is now the top place of origin for international students, with a record-high 3,31,602 Indian students in the U.S. in 2023/2024, a growth driven primarily by graduate students. Indian students have remained steadfast in their choice of the U.S. as their top destination, and these trends align with the growth we’ve seen with both GRE and TOEFL tests that are accepted by 100% of U.S. institutions.”

According to some experts, tighter visa policies in Canada and Australia also added to the increase in the number of Indian students in the U.S. "With Indian students now representing the largest group of international students in the United States, the 2024 Open Doors marks a significant benchmark. The 18% rise in postgraduate enrollments and 13% growth at the undergraduate level highlight the U.S.’s continued appeal, even as other traditional destinations like Canada and Australia face challenges with tighter visa policies. This growth underscores the United States’ recognition of the value Indian students bring, as reflected in initiatives like the U.S. Mission to India’s expanded visa appointments aimed at fostering stronger academic and cultural ties,” said Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director & Regional Head, College Board – India, South & Central Asia.

“A key factor enabling this trend is the role of standardised tests like the SAT, which serve as stepping stones for students to access top-tier educational opportunities in the U.S. By providing a transparent and equitable pathway to admissions, these tests empower students to pursue their ambitions,” she added.

As the U.S. strengthens its academic and cultural ties with India, addressing key aspects such as visa policies, skill-aligned job opportunities, and integration programmes will be vital to sustaining and expanding this relationship.