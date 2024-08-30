Study in USA: Fresh Guidelines on OPT Eligibility for STEM Students

United States: Considered the most popular study destination among Indians, the United States has always favoured students from India especially in the field of STEM. Indians, who are at top positions at various tech companies and MNCs in the North American country, have also seen troubles in the country. Over 21 students, especially from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, were deported from the US over immigration issues, which included financial stability, unsatisfactory interview, and more. |

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced new regulations for F and M nonimmigrant students in its updated policy manual seeking extensions on their Optional Practical Training (OPT) in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

The revised guidelines improve transparency on online study allowances, grace periods, school transfers, and study abroad programs. These changes are effective immediately and apply to all pending and future OPT extension requests.

The manual provides guidance on several primary fronts

Online Classes

Students can count three credits or one class (or equivalent) per academic session towards their full course of study if the class doesn't require physical attendance.

School and Educational Level Transfers

The guideline explains that the students may transfer between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), certified Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), schools at the same or different educational levels.

Fluidity after 60-day Grace Period

Students will be able to change their education level, transfer to another SEVP-certified school, or file an application or petition with USCIS to change to another non-immigrant or immigrant status during the 60-day grace period following an authorised period of post-completion of OPT.

OPT for Different Degrees

Students can apply for post-completion OPT after completing an associate's, bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree.

STEM OPT Extensions Application Period

The period for applying for STEM OPT extensions has been corrected including other technical corrections.

Study Abroad Programs Guidelines

If a study abroad program lasts less than five months, students can remain active in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVP) system. However, if the program is longer than five months, they will need a new Form I-20 of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status.