Indian Students In UK Grapple With Uncertainty Amid Visa Changes

Students from India have voiced concerns regarding the UK government's recent visa crackdown, expressing dismay over the perceived lack of clarity and deeming the ban on family dependants as "unfair." Home Secretary James Cleverly presented a comprehensive five-point plan in parliament on Monday, outlining significant changes.

Concern raised by NISAU UK

According to the local media reports, The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, a group that advocated for a post-study visa, has urged the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to address the concerns of Indian students. They emphasize the need to focus on preventing unscrupulous agents from mis-selling the scheme.

Sanam Arora, founder-chair of NISAU UK, expressed dismay, stating, "At a time when other countries like Canada and Australia are enhancing their in-study and post-study working offers, the UK is facing uncertainty. International graduates can play a vital role in addressing the country's economic challenges."

Highlighting the impact on enrollments, Arora added, "Already this year, enrollments from India have significantly decreased due to restrictions on bringing dependents, adversely affecting UK universities," mentioned in the local media reports.

INSA UK advocates for fairness

The Indian National Students' Association (INSA) UK plans to engage with UK authorities to ensure fairness for Indian students. INSA UK President Amit Tiwari emphasized that Indian students in the UK are unfairly targeted, citing the reliance of UK universities on foreign students' funds for financial stability.

The Home Office has confirmed that changes, including removing the right for international students to bring dependants (unless on postgraduate research courses) and limiting the ability to switch to work routes before completing studies, will take effect for courses starting in January 2024.