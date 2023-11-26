 Indian Student From Assam In Coma After being Assaulted In Australia, Suspect Out On Bail
An Indian-origin student from Assam was brutally assaulted in Australia and is now in medically induced coma, suspect arrested.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Hospital Patient | Image Credit - Freepik

An Indian-origin student in Australia is in a medically induced coma after he was assaulted. A suspect has been taken into custody and charged with criminal assault, according to a media report.

The student, who has not been identified, is in his 20s. He is pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Tasmania.

The Victim Underwent A Brain Surgery

The incident took place on November 5 at a precinct in Tasmania and the victim had “extra jural bleeding” that caused his brain to shift, Sydney-based Special Broadcasting Service reported. The victim was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital soon after the attack took place.

According to reports, his right lung collapsed and he had to undergo brain surgery, a procedure lasting several hours.

Suspect Out On Bail

Benjamin Dodge Collings, a 25-year-old resident of Lenah Valley, was taken into custody by police shortly after the incident and charged with criminal code assault, an offence carrying a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison.

Collings was granted a magistrate bail and is scheduled to return to court on December 4 to respond to the charges.

University Of Tasmania's Response On The Incident

The University of Tasmania’s media director, Ben Wild, said they have been in regular contact with the family and assigned an official manager to the case. He also stated that they have also extended accommodation, Liaison, translator and other support to the family, as reported by SBS Hindi.

“The case has gone through the court system as well and we are very limited in what we can say,” he said.

Local Residents Voice Concerns

The local Indian community there have raised their concerns regarding the victim's family in Assam is not being able to visit their son due to not possess a proper passport to be able to come to Australia.

The local residents have also expressed their disappointment after the suspect was granted a bail by the court.

(With Inputs From News Agencies)

