Indian Railways Offers 9,144 Technician Positions: Apply Now!

Indian Railways | File

The Indian Railways has release an recruitment initiative, offering over nine thousand technician positions. With the application window open until April 8, aspiring candidates are urged to apply via the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Here's what you need to know:

Date and Vacancy:

Application Deadline: April 8

Total Vacancies: 9,144

Technician Grade-I Signal: 1,092 openings

Technician Grade-III: 8,052 vacancies

Job Profile:

Responsibilities include adhering to safety protocols, maintaining records of repairs and maintenance, and assembling/disassembling railway rolling stock components.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a 10th-grade qualification.

Possession of a certificate from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) is mandatory.

Application Fee:

General Category: Rs 500

SC/ST, Ex-servicemen, PwBD, Females, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backward class candidates: Rs 250

In addition to the technician positions, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has previously announced vacancies for 2000 Constable and 250 Sub-Inspector (SI) roles in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).

Eligibility criteria:

Education:

Completion of 10th or 12th grade, diploma, or graduation from a recognized board, university, or institution.

Selection Process:

Involves Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Document Verification stages, as outlined on the RRB website.

As the deadline is quickly approaching, individuals who are interested are advised to take advantage of this opportunity to become a part of the highly respected workforce of the Indian Railways. Make sure not to overlook this chance to begin a fulfilling career within one of the nation's most crucial transportation systems. Submit your application now and contribute to shaping the future of Indian Railways.