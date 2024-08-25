Indian Navy Recruitment 2024 Exam Dates For 741 Posts Released; All Details Inside!

Representational Image

The exam dates for the recruitment exam of the Indian Navy has been released. The candidates who are eligible to take the examination can access the exam timetable on the official website.

Exam Dates: September 10 to September 14, 2024

Mode of Exam : Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Application Window: Closed

Admit Cards: To Be Released Soon

Exam Schedule: Released

The recruitment campaign is being conducted in order to fill about 741 vacant posts.

It was mandatory for candidates to register themselves in order to appear for the exam. The candidates had to pay an application fee of Rs. 295, to complete the registration.

The admit cards for the aforementioned exam will be released soon. It is crucial for the candidates to note that they need to carry their valid admit card to the exam centre on the exam days. Candidates who fail to carry their admit cards will not be allowed to appear for the exam

Selection Process

(a) Screening of Applications. Indian Navy will not carry out detailed scrutiny of all applications received online to allow candidates to appear for computer based examination.

Merely fulfilling the basic selection criteria does not automatically entitle a person/ applicant to be called for the online test.

(b) Scheme of Examination:

All shortlisted/ eligible candidates will have to appear in the online computer based examination consisting of multiple choice questions in both English & Hindi (except for General English).

How Do I Download Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Open the official website

Step 2: Enter your credentials and login

Step 3: On the Homepage, look for the exam schedule link

Step 4: Click to open it

Step 5: Once the PDF opens, go through all the dates and timings

Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future use

It is also advised that the candidate keep a check on the official website in order to get detailed and up-to-date information related to recruitment process.