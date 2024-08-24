KSET 2024 Application Deadline Extended To August 28; Exam On November 24!

Representative Image

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2024 application deadline has been extended by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The new deadline to register for the aforementioned exam is August 28, 2024.



The candidates who want to appear for the exam must fill out the application form and register themselves. The candidates can find the application form on the KEA's official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.



Exam Details

The KEA will conduct the KSET 2024 examination on November 24, 2024.

The KSET 2024 test will be administered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a single session. The question paper will be conducted in pen-to-paper mode with multiple-choice (MCQ) questions.

"As per the direction of the Government of Karnataka, regarding the Karnataka State Assistant Professor Eligibility Test-2024 (KSET-2024), a detailed notification was issued on 13.07.2024 and the last date for submission of applications was fixed to August 22, 2024," the official notification read.

"But because some candidates appealed to the authority and requested to extend the application submission,. last date of application submission is extended as follows:. 1) Last date extended for submission of applications online : 28.08.2024 2) Last date for payment of fee through online : August 30, 2024 Note : For Eligibility Criteria exam Exam, and other details, it is advised to read the detailed notification dated July 13, 2024," it added.

Candidates can refer to the steps below to fill out the application form.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Key in the required details in the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the examination fees

Step 7: Click 'Submit'

Step 8: Save and take a printout of the form copy

Applicants should ensure that, before submitting the form, all information has been filled out completely and accurately. The submitted files ought to be legitimate and reliable.