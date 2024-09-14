Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Applications For Medical Assistant Closes Soon; APPLY NOW!

Indian Navy |

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: The application process for the Indian Navy for the position of Sailors in the Medical Branch for SSR (Medical Assistant) will close on September 17, 2024.

Pay Details

A monthly stipend of ₹14,600/-will be available during the first training period. They will be paid between ₹ 21,700 and ₹ 69,100, or Level 3 of the Defense Pay Matrix, after they successfully complete their initial training. They will also receive MSP at ₹ 5200/-per month and DA, if any.

To apply for the recruitment process, the applicant must meet the eligibility requirements.

Required Credentials and Education

"Online applications are invited from unmarried male candidates (who fulfil eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as sailors in the Medical Branch for SSR (Med Asst) in the Nov 2024 batch. The vacancies for SSR (Med Asst) will be earmarked in a state-wise manner," read the official notification.

Candidates must have scored at least 40% in each of the three subjects, including physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB), in a 10+2 exam from the Boards of School Education approved by the Indian government's Ministry of Education.

The age range for applicants is November 1, 2003, to April 30, 2007 (inclusive).

Written Test

(a) There will be 100 questions in total, divided into four sections (English, Science, Biology, and General Awareness/Reasoning Ability), each worth 25 marks. The question paper will be objective in nature and bilingual in Hindi and English.

(b) The examination syllabus can be found on the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in, and the question paper standard will be 10+2 level.

(c) The exam will take an hour to complete.

(d) The candidates must pass both the aggregate and each section. The Indian Navy maintains the right to decide the overall and sectional pass scores.

How To Apply?

The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can find the application form on the official website, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in , in order to register themselves. Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future