Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply for SSC IT Executive posts On joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 | Indian Navy

The Indian Navy has invited applications for the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) IT Executive posts for the year 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the positions on the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates born between January 1999 and 2004 are eligible. The last date to apply is August 20.

Selected candidates will be granted a short service commission, initially for ten years, which is extendable by minimum four years in two terms of two year each. This extension is subject to service requirements, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates, an official statement said.

Steps to apply for SSC IT Executive posts:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says "Indian Navy SSC IT Executive Recruitment 2023" and click on it.

Step 3: Register yourself on the portal by providing the required details.

Step 4: After registration, log in to your account and fill out the application form with accurate information.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and a recent passport-sized photograph as per the specifications mentioned in the application form.

Step 6: Review the application form and make sure all the details are correct before submitting it.

Step 7: Pay the application fee, if applicable, through the available payment options on the website.

Step 8: After successful submission of the application, take a printout of the form for future reference.

Eligibility:

A candidate with at least 60 per cent marks in Class 10 or 12 and one of these educational qualifications with minimum of 60 per cent marks can apply for these vacancies:

(a) MSc/BE/B Tech/MTech (Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Engineering /Information Technology/Software Systems/Cyber Security/System Administration & Networking/Computer Systems & Networking/Data Analytics/Artificial Intelligence)

(b) MCA with BCA/BSc (Computer Science/ Information Technolo

The SSC IT Executive recruitment offers an exciting opportunity for candidates looking to serve in the Indian Navy and contribute to the nation's defence.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)