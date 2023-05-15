Indian Navy recruitment 2023 for chargeman-II post, apply for 372 vacancies at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 | Indian Navy

New Delhi: Indian Navy has started the application process for the post of chargeman-II.

The application process begins today, May 15 and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 29.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 372 vacancies of chargeman-II.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 educational qualification: The candidates should possess a degree in science with Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized college.

Candidates should possess a degree in the appropriate discipline from a recognized college.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates are required to pay ₹278 as application fee. All women, SC,ST, PwBD, and ESM candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for Indian Navy recruitment 2023

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Join Navy then ways to Join.

Next, click on the Civilian and then on chargeman-II.

Fill out the application form.

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee.

Take a printout for future reference.