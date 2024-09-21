 Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now

The organisation will fill 1500 Apprentice positions as a result of this recruitment effort.

Updated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Indian Bank

The Indian Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2024 is now available. Candidates can check and get their admit card from the Indian Bank website, indianbank.in, if they plan to appear in the written exam for the Apprentice positions.

The organisation will fill 1500 Apprentice positions as a result of this recruitment effort. The deadline for registering was July 31, 2024, with the procedure beginning on July 10.

The website will have the call letter for the online exam accessible until September 28, 2024.

How to download?

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now

-Go to indianbank.in to access Indian Bank's main website.
-On the home page, select the careers option.

-The link for the Indian Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2024 will open in a new window for candidates to click.
-After clicking the link, provide your login information.
-After selecting "Submit," your admit card will show up on the screen.
-Examine the admit card and save the document.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Exam Pattern

On September 28, 2024, there will be a post-written examination for Apprentice candidates. There will be 100 questions on the exam, each worth 100 marks. The test takes one hour to complete.

Incorrect responses highlighted in the Objective Tests will result in a penalty. To determine the revised score, a penalty equal to one-fourth of the marks allocated to each question for which the candidate provided an incorrect response will be subtracted. There won't be any penalties if a candidate leaves a question blank, meaning they don't mark a response.

