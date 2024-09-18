 Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply For 3000 Apprentice Positions From September 21
Applicants for the positions must be graduates in any field from an Indian university accredited by the Indian government, or hold an equivalent credential recognised by the national government.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Interested parties may apply online at canarabank.com, the bank's official website. | Image: Canara Bank (Representative)

Applications are being accepted for Graduate Apprentice positions at Canara Bank. Interested parties may apply online at canarabank.com, the bank's official website. The organisation will fill 3000 Apprentice positions as a result of this recruitment effort. On September 21, 2024, the registration procedure will start, and it will end on October 4, 2024.

Before submitting an application for an apprenticeship at the Bank, qualified individuals must register on the Apprenticeship portal at www.nats.education.gov.in. Applications can only be submitted by candidates whose profiles on the Apprenticeship portal are 100% complete.

When completing the application, candidates should be extremely careful to provide all necessary information. The bank retains the right, at any point in time, to reject applications from ineligible candidates the procedure for selection.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible, candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 as of the day of reckoning, which means they must have been born between September 1, 1996, and September 1, 2004 (inclusive).

Official Notice

Merit list

On the basis of the percentage and/or marks earned in the 12th grade (HSC/10+2) or diploma examination, a state-by-state merit list of applicants will be created. Only the data that the candidate provided during the online application process will be used to create the merit list. During the Document Verification procedure, documents will be gathered and a local language proficiency test will be administered.

Application fees

For all applicants, the application cost is ₹500/—. The SC, ST, and PwBD categories do not have to pay the charge. Debit cards (RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, and mobile wallets can all be used to make the payment.

