Indian Bank Jobs 2024: Apply For 300 Bank Officer Positions At indianbank.in

Indian Bank Jobs 2024 |

Indian Bank Jobs 2024: The Indian Bank is currently accepting applications for the bank job. The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can register themselves for the same.

The application form link has been made available on the official website at indianbank.in. The Indian Bank is hiring for the position of Local Bank Officer. The total number of posts that are available is 300.

The last date to apply for this recruitment process is September 2, 2024.

The application fee for the above-mentioned process is Rs. 1000, while the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWBD category need to pay Rs. 175.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

"In case you face any difficulty in online registration or if you haven't received auto-response mail within 24 hours, inform us by clicking on the link under the heading “Candidate Grievance Lodging and Redressal Mechanism” on the IBPS official website, i.e., www.ibps.in, giving the following specific details to enable us to provide quick resolution of the error encountered by you:

(a) Registration Number

(b) Name of the Bank

(c) Name of the Post applied for

(d) Your Email ID

(f) Your Mobile No

(g) Your Operating system, Windows or Linux (with Version number)

(h) Browser with its version number

(i) Whether java script is enabled

(j) Copy of the exact text of the error message you encounter

Please make one more attempt from any other PC with different browsers with java script enabled before filing the complaint with our help desk," the official notification read.