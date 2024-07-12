Indian Bank Inviting Applications For 1500 Apprentice Positions, Apply NOW!

Representative pic/ iStock

As per the Apprentices Act, 1961, the Indian Bank will begin to accept applications for the Apprentice position on July 10, 2024. By July 31st, interested and qualified candidates may apply online at indianbank.in, the official website of Indian Bank. This time around, 1,500 apprentice positions are sought after across multiple Indian states through the recruitment campaign.

Eligibility Criteria

On July 1, 2024, there will be a minimum age of 20 years and a maximum age of 28 years. Candidates in the reserved category are eligible for an exemption from the upper age limit.

A graduate degree in any subject from an accredited university, or any equivalent degree recognised as such by the Central Government. By March 31, 2020, applicants must have completed their coursework and obtained their diploma.

Application Fees

A 500 rupee application fee is required for candidates in the General, OBC, and EWS categories; candidates in the SC, ST, and PWBD categories are not required to pay this fee. The bank transaction fees related to the online application and notification fees must be paid by the applicant. Online payment would be convenient for students. For further relevant information, applicants can visit the official website of Indian Bank.

How to apply?

-Navigate to the official website at indianbank.in.

-On the website, select the Career tab.

-From the home page, select the link labelled "Engagement of Apprentices 2024–25."

-Proceed with the application process by logging in if you are already registered or by creating a new account.

-Complete the form and make the required payment.

-Save the application to your computer for later use.



Based on a written test, document verification, and medical examination, the candidates will be selected.