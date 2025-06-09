 Indian Army Recruitment 2025: TES-54 Registration Open For Unmarried Male Candidates; Apply By June 12
Indian Army Recruitment 2025: TES-54 Registration Open For Unmarried Male Candidates; Apply By June 12

The Indian Army has invited applications for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-54) for unmarried male candidates with Class 12 PCM and JEE Main 2025 qualifications. Selected candidates will undergo four years of training and be granted a Permanent Commission along with an Engineering degree. The last date to apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in is June 12, 2025.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Indian Army Recruitment 2025 | Official Website

Indian Army Recruitment 2025: The Indian Army has issued an application for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-54) and has invited unmarried male candidates to apply for a Permanent Commission. Those interested can go to the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in and apply until June 12, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, applicants must have:

- Passed Class 12 with PCM.

- Appeared in the JEE Main 2025 exam.

- An age of between 16.5 and 19.5 years, with a birthdate between January 2, 2006, and January 1, 2009 (inclusive).

- No past record of being debarred from any UPSC exam, and no criminal charge or pending court case.

Commission and Degree Details

After successfully completing the four-year training programme, cadets will receive a Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. They will also receive an Engineering Degree on successful completion of the entire course.

Stipend and Pay Structure

Cadets during training will be paid a stipend of ₹56,100, beginning from the fourth year, on par with NDA cadet pay.

Once properly trained and commissioned, they will be given the salary and allowances accorded to their respective rank in the Army.

Selection Process

- Application

- Shortlisting

- SSB

- Medical Test

- Merit list

- Joining Letters

Indian Army TES Recruitment 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab "online application" on the homepage

Step 3: Now, read the important guidelines and fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees

Note: Download the Indian Army TES Recruitment 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.

