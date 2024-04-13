Indian Army Opens Applications For Technical Graduate Course; Check Eligibility Criteria, Salary |

The Indian Army is seeking online applications for the 140th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-140) at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun from eligible single male engineering graduates. Candidates interested in a permanent commission in the Indian Army may apply via the Indian Army's official website, https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in/, for the open position. Thirty seats in total, from different engineering programmes, have been released.

The scheduled start date of the course is January 2025.

This course offers seven places each to engineers in computer science, mechanical, and civil engineering. Electrical engineers have three seats and electronic engineers have four seats after that.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant's maximum age should not exceed 27 years old, and the candidate should be under 20 years old. All applicants for these positions must hold an engineering degree in a relevant field from any accredited university or institute, according to the official announcement. The applicant must be an Indian citizen and single.

The IMA will provide instruction for a full year. The training cadets will get permanent commissions in the Indian Army, subject to promotion, upon successful completion of their studies. Since the government covers the costs, there are no fees for the course.

Salary

The chosen applicants will receive a commission as Lieutenants. The post's salary scale is between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. May 9 is the deadline for applications.

How to apply?

-Go to https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, the official website.

-Register yourself on the homepage by providing your phone number, email address, and Aadhaar card information, among other factors.

-Use your password and registered ID to access the application form.

-Fill out the application by providing your educational background and any other necessary information.

-Upload the required files

-If an application fee is needed, pay it.

-Fill out the application and download it.