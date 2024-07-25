Indian Army Launches Recruitment Drive for NCC 'C' Certificate Holders - Check Eligibility & Details

PTI

The Indian Army invites applications for the NCC Special Entry Scheme 57th Course, commencing in April 2025, offering Short Service Commission (NT) for both men and women, including wards of battle casualties of Indian Army personnel.

Eligibility Criteria

1. Nationality: Candidates must be:

A citizen of India, or

A subject of Nepal, or

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Candidates from categories (ii) and (iii) must possess a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India. Gorkha subjects of Nepal do not require this certificate.

2. Age Limit: Candidates must be between 19 and 25 years old as of January 1, 2025 (born between January 2, 2000, and January 1, 2006, inclusive). The date of birth recorded in the Matriculation/Secondary School Examination Certificate or an equivalent certificate will be accepted.

Read the detailed application here

Educational Qualification & Other Criteria

For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders:

Educational Qualification: A degree from a recognized university or equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks, considering all years. Final year students may apply if they have secured at least 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of their degree course. They must achieve an overall aggregate of 50% marks in the degree course if selected in the interview, failing which their candidature will be canceled. The Indian Army reserves the right to apply a higher cutoff percentage for shortlisting candidates.

Service in NCC: Minimum two/three years of service in Senior Division/Wing of NCC.

Grading: Minimum 'B' grade in 'C' Certificate Exam of NCC. Applicants without the NCC 'C' Certificate or holding a provisional certificate at the time of application are ineligible. Candidates must obtain the NCC 'C' Certificate before appearing in the SSB.

Wards of battle casualties are also eligible to apply, and they do not require an NCC 'C' certificate. However, they must provide a Battle Casualty certificate Number issued by the Manpower (Policy & Planning) Directorate (MP Dte).

Candidates can apply online through the Indian Army website and must give an undertaking that they can appear for only one of the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews.

Important notes include producing provisional/degree certificates by 1st Apr 2025, and final year appearing candidates whose final year/final semester exam will be scheduled after 01 Apr 2025 are not eligible to apply.

For detailed information and to apply, candidates are encouraged to visit the official Indian Army recruitment website.