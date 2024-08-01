Indian Army Invites Applications for BSc Nursing Course 2024: Apply Online For 220 AFMS Seats, Check Eligibility Criteria

The Indian Army has invited applications from NEET UG 2024 qualified female candidates for admission to the four-year BSc Nursing course starting in 2024. The course will be held at colleges of Nursing under the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). Candidates who are selected will be required to execute an Agreement/Bond to serve in AFMS as a Military Nursing Service (MNS) officer.

The application process started on July 29, 2024, and will continue until August 07, 2024.

A total of 220 vacancies are available. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Age: 17 to 25 years (born between 01 Oct 1999 and 30 Sep 2007)

- Education: Passed senior secondary exam in the first attempt with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, and achieved at least 50% marks

- Qualifying NEET UG 2024 exam is mandatory

What is the selection process?

Srceening

General Intelligence Test

Psychological Assessment and Interview

Medical Examiantion

Official Website to apply: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army BSc Nursing Course Notification PDF : Download PDF

Indian Army BSc Nursing Course 2024 Seats

Candidates can check the institute-wise vacancy details for the BSc Nursing 2024 course from the table given below.

Indian Army BSc Nursing Course: Age Limit

All the candidates aged between 17 to 25 years, are eligible to apply for the Indian Army BSc Nursing courses. This means the candidates born between 01 Oct 1999 and 30 Sep 2007 (both days inclusive) can apply.

The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.