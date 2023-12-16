Indian Army Agniveer 2024: Recruitment Details and Requirements

Twitter

The Indian Army is preparing to enlist candidates for the Agniveer selection program in 2024. This program is open to young individuals, both male and female, aged 17.5 to 23, who are interested in applying for Recruitment 2024.

The specific number of available positions for the Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024 will be announced shortly on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates will get the chance to join the Indian armed forces through the Agneepath Scheme, which involves a four-year commitment to promote national pride and contribute to the country's defense.

Qualifications required:

Candidates applying for the position of Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms) must have completed Class 10/Matric with a minimum of 45% marks overall and 33% in each subject.

For Agniveer (Technical) (All Arms), candidates must have completed a 10+2/Intermediate Science exam with Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and English, scoring at least 50% overall and 40% in each subject. Alternatively, a 10+2 intermediate exam from a recognized State Education Board or Central Education Board, including NIOS, is acceptable, along with a minimum one-year ITI course in the relevant field with NSQF level 4 or higher.

Candidates applying for the positions of Agniveer (Technical) (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner) and Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper (Technical) (All Arms) are required to have completed the 10+2/Intermediate Exam in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with an overall score of 60% and a minimum of 50% in each subject. Additionally, obtaining 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Bookkeeping in Class XII is compulsory.

For Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms), candidates must have cleared the 10th exam with a minimum of 33% in each subject, without any specific overall percentage requirement.

Candidates applying for Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms) must have cleared the 8th-grade examination with a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. There is no specific percentage requirement overall.

Application Fee

To register for the 2024 Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment, applicants must submit a Rs 250 examination fee. Upon completing the application, they will be redirected to the State Bank of India (SBI) portal via a website link. At the SBI portal, they are required to make a payment of Rs 250 along with any relevant bank fees.

Selection Process

The selection process for the Indian Army Agniveer consists of two main stages. The initial stage consists of a Computer Based Test (CBT), while the second stage includes a Recruitment Rally, Document Verification, and a Medical Test.

In phase 1, candidates take an Online Common Entrance Exam at Computer-Based Test Centres across India.

Phase 2 involves a Recruitment Rally conducted by Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) at the Rally Venue, which encompasses Document Verification, Medical Examination, and the compilation of the final Merit List.

Exam Pattern

The examination format for the Indian Army Agniveer varies according to the specific job position as outlined below:

1. The online exam will comprise of objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

2. Depending on the candidate's application category, they may be required to answer 50 questions within one hour or 100 questions within two hours.

3. There will be a 25% deduction of marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking).

4. No marks will be subtracted for unanswered questions. 5. Full marks will be granted for each correct answer.

6. All attempted questions, including those marked for review, will be taken into account during assessment.