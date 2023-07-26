Indian Airforce Application for Agniveervayu 2024 To Begin July 27 Onwards

Indian Airforce Agniveervayu | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Agniveervayu 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit the IAF Agniveervayu 2024 online applications from July 27 through the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The last date to apply for Agniveervayu January 2024 session is August 17, 2023.

Unmarried Indian candidates (Both Male and Female) can apply for IAF Agniveervayu.

Candidates can find more details like the eligibility criteria, application link, application process and pattern of the selection test on the official website.

The central government's Agneepath scheme offers an exciting opportunity for the youth to serve the nation as Agniveervayu in the Indian Air Force.

Under the Agniveervayu scheme, candidates will undergo a selection test to be a part of the IAF. The examination fee of Rs 250 is to be paid online by the candidate while registering for the online examination.

Eligible candidates will be sent provisional admit cards for phase 1 of the selection test between 48-72 hours prior to the examination.

Soon after the declaration of the result of the phase 1 test, a cut-off will be applied based on the normalised marks in phase 1 and shortlisted candidates will be sent a new admit card for the phase 2 test at a designated ASC.

Check notification for Indian Airforce recruitment 2024

Notitication | Indian Airforce

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment: Documents Required

While registering online for the Agniveervayu, following documents are required:

Class 10th passing certificate.

Class 12th mark-sheet.

Higher education qualification or additional skill certificates, if any, or

Three years engineering diploma final year mark sheet (if applying on the basis of three years engineering diploma from a government-recognised polytechnic in the prescribed stream) and intermediate or matriculation mark sheet (if English is not a subject in diploma course), or

Two years vocational course mark sheets of non-vocational course with subjects English, physics and mathematics.

Passport size recent colour photograph (taken not before June 2023) of size 10 KB to 50 KB.

Candidate’s left-hand thumb impression image (size 10 KB to 50 KB).

Candidate’s signature image (size 10 KB to 50 KB).

Candidate’s parent’s or guardian’s signature image (if the candidate is below 18 years on the date of filling out the online application.

