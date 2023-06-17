Indian Air Force: AFCAT-2 2023 Registration Open; Apply at afcat.cdac.in Till June 30th

AFCAT-2 2023 Registration Open | Photo credits: Twitter

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begin the application process for Air Force Common Admission Test 2 (AFCAT 2) 2023 to fill vacancies in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branch. This recruitment is being done for July 2024 course. Along with this, the IAF has also invited applications for NCC Special Entry Scheme (Flying Branch).

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply at afcat.cdac.in.

Direct link to apply for IAF AFCAT 2023

Application fee for AFCAT 2 2023

The examination fees is ₹250/- for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry) may be paid online through the ‘Make Payment’ step on the main menu of the online application.

The Indian Airforce will fill up to 265 posts in the organization.

Exam Date for AFCAT 2 2023

Online AFCAT examination will be conducted on August 25, 26 and 27, 2023. The admit card will be available for appearing candidates from August 10, 2023 onwards.

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 2023:

Visit the official site of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

Click on IAF AFCAT 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.