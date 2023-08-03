India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Direct Link To Post Office Online Form - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Representative Image | India Post

India Post has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for the post of Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak

Aspiring candidates can now check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and the application form on the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill 30041 vacancies for the post of GDS across different postal circles in India.

Key Details of India Post GDS Recruitment 2023:

1. Eligibility Criteria: The candidates should have knowledge of computers and cycling. They should have adequate means of livelihood.

2. Age Limit: The minimum age to apply for the GDS post is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 40 years. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.

3. Education Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of 3 School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The applicant should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]

Steps to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official India Post GDS recruitment portal.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says "Apply Online for GDS Recruitment 2023."

Step 3: Fill in the required details in the application form, including personal information, educational qualifications, and contact details.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, such as photographs and signatures.

Step 5: Review all the details entered in the form and make corrections if necessary.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable, through the available online payment modes.

Step 7: Submit the application form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

India Post GDS 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 is as follows:

General Category: Rs.100/-

SC/ST/PWD: No Fee

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification and follow the instructions provided before submitting the application form. Any incomplete or incorrect applications may lead to rejection.

The selection process will be based on the merit list prepared according to the candidate's 10th standard marks. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification and other necessary procedures.

Read Also India Post GDS Result 2023 OUT: Download State Wise PDF Here

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)