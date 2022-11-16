Indian, African students to participate in 36-hour UNESCO hackathon

Gautam Buddha University

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education, the Ministry of External Affairs, UNESCO, and the AICTE will collaborate to organise a four-day UNESCO India Africa Hackathon at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, beginning November 21.

On November 22, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will kick off the Hackathon, according to AICTE Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar.

"Under the central theme LiFE; the five sub-themes chosen for the UIAH 2022 are- Education, Renewable Energy/Sustainability, Drinking water & Sanitation, Agriculture and Health & Hygiene.

603 participants from 22 African nations and the host country India will be working to provide solutions to the problems in these 5 areas of concern. 100 teams, with each team being a mix of African and Indian participants, will be working out solutions for a total of 20 problem statements," said M Jagadesh Kumar.