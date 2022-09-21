AICTE and UGC to work together on research and internships

UGC Chairman Jagadish Kumar |

New Delhi: University Grants Commission(UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) are all set to work in tandem for the first time after a bureau heads meeting on September 21, at the AICTE headquarters in New Delhi.

The discussion was presided over by Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, where both the statutory bodies discussed the importance of common functioning, firm regulations, and standardised procedures.

The chairman urged both bodies to share and adopt practices and have a coordinated approach toward various aspects of higher education. UGC and AICTE have agreed to adopt a cluster approach, in which officers from both regulators dealing with similar tasks would be clubbed. UGC and AICTE officers will meet more frequently in the future to move the above forward, stated the chairman.

The two regulatory organisations are to work together on the following:

(a) Research and Innovation

(b) Faculty Development Programme (HRDCs, ATAL and NITTT etc)

(c) E-Governance

(d) Students and Faculty Induction Programme

(e) Skill Development

(f) Internships and NEAT

(g) Translation of books in regional languages

(h) PARAKH-Students Learning Assessment Portal

(i) Internationalization

(j) Pursuing two degrees simultaneously in physical/Online/Hybrid mode

(k) Indian Knowledge System(IKS) and Universal Human Values (UHV)

(l) ODL and distance education

(m) Examination Reforms

(n) Vidyanjali

