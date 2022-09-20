UGC announces 2 new SWAYAM PG courses in multiple languages

Representational image |

New Delhi: Access to Justice and Environmental Law are two additional SWAYAM Postgraduate Massive Online Open Courses (PG MOOCs) that have been made available at swayam.gov.in and ugceresources.in by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“ln continuation of UGC's letter dated 8th August 2022, regarding the launch and integration of "UGC e-resources Portal" with Common Service Centres (CSCs)/Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Ministry of Electronics and lnformation Technology (MeitY) in rural India, UGC is pleased to inform that two more SWAYAM PG MOOCs - Access to Justice, Environmental Law have been uploaded on SWAYAM Platform (www.swavam.gov.in) and "UGC e-resources portal," said the official notification.

According to UGC, the translated courses will help students overcome language obstacles, support Indian languages, and give them the option to learn in their mother tongue. These Open Educational Resources are accessible to and helpful for anyone who wants to learn (OER). Additionally, universities and colleges may use these OER for blended learning and flipped classroom instruction.

The Commission hoped that universities and colleges would place links to the SWAYAM Platform (www.swayam.gov.in) and the UGC e-resources Portal (http://ugceresources.in/) on their home pages and spread the word of these portals via their social media accounts so that an increasing number of students could benefit from using these resources for their academic advancement.

Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bangla, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, are the 8 Indian languages in which 27 MOOCs will be available on the portal, according to UGC.

Read Also UGC puts down regulations for foreign twinning, dual and joint degrees