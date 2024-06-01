Income Tax Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Inspector And Assistant Posts

Income tax department | File Photo

The Income Tax Department is inviting applications for the positions of Inspector and Assistant. August 9, 2024, is the deadline for applications for the position.

Post Name and Vacancies:

Positions: Inspector and Assistant

Total Vacancies: 02

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for applicants is 56 years.

Salary:

The selected candidates will receive remuneration in Pay Level-06 of the Pay Matrix, which ranges from Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400 as per the 7th CPC.

This corresponds to the pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9,300 to Rs. 34,800 with a Grade Pay of Rs. 4,200 as per the 6th CPC.

Tenure:

The appointment will be on a deputation basis for an initial period not exceeding 3 years.

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates must apply offline.

Application forms are available on the official Income Tax Department website.

Completed applications, along with necessary documents, should be sent to: Joint Commissioner, O/o the Competent Authority and Administrator, SAFEM (FOP)A, NDPSA and Adjucting Authority, PBPTA, ‘B’ Wing, 9th Floor, Lok Nayak Bhawan, New Delhi, 110003

Ensure the application is forwarded through the proper channel and includes all relevant supporting documents as specified.

Applications received after the due date will not be entertained.

Candidates are advised to ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria and submit their applications well before the deadline. For more details, refer to the official notification available on the Income Tax Department’s website.