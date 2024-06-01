 Income Tax Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Inspector And Assistant Posts
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIncome Tax Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Inspector And Assistant Posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Inspector And Assistant Posts

The Income Tax Department invites applications for Inspector and Assistant positions. Two vacancies are available; candidates must be under 56 years old.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Income tax department | File Photo

The Income Tax Department is inviting applications for the positions of Inspector and Assistant. August 9, 2024, is the deadline for applications for the position.

Post Name and Vacancies:

Positions: Inspector and Assistant

Total Vacancies: 02

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for applicants is 56 years.

Salary:

The selected candidates will receive remuneration in Pay Level-06 of the Pay Matrix, which ranges from Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400 as per the 7th CPC.

This corresponds to the pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9,300 to Rs. 34,800 with a Grade Pay of Rs. 4,200 as per the 6th CPC.

Tenure:

The appointment will be on a deputation basis for an initial period not exceeding 3 years.

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates must apply offline.

Application forms are available on the official Income Tax Department website.

Completed applications, along with necessary documents, should be sent to: Joint Commissioner, O/o the Competent Authority and Administrator, SAFEM (FOP)A, NDPSA and Adjucting Authority, PBPTA, ‘B’ Wing, 9th Floor, Lok Nayak Bhawan, New Delhi, 110003

Ensure the application is forwarded through the proper channel and includes all relevant supporting documents as specified.

Applications received after the due date will not be entertained.

Read Also
Central Bank Of India Opens Vacancies For Business Correspondent Supervisor, Apply NOW!
article-image

Candidates are advised to ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria and submit their applications well before the deadline. For more details, refer to the official notification available on the Income Tax Department’s website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Income Tax Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Inspector And Assistant Posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Inspector And Assistant Posts

UGC Urges HEIs: Offer Basic Life Support Training To Save Lives

UGC Urges HEIs: Offer Basic Life Support Training To Save Lives

UPSC Rejects CAPF 2024 Applications Of Nine Candidates Over Fee Non-Payment

UPSC Rejects CAPF 2024 Applications Of Nine Candidates Over Fee Non-Payment

IISER IAT Admit Card 2024 Released At iiseradmission.in, Here's How To Download

IISER IAT Admit Card 2024 Released At iiseradmission.in, Here's How To Download

KCET 2024 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2024 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in