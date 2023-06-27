In A First IIT-BHU Grabs Individual Position In Famed QS World University Rankings 2024

IIT-BHU Varanasi | iitbhu.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi, which was placed in the 651-700 band last year, has gained an individual ranking position of 571 for the first time in the renowned QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Ranking (WUR) 2024.

Particularly, citation per faculty (CPF) has been the strongest ranking parameter of the institute and this year the institute was ranked 78 globally under this parameter compared to last year’s rank of 115. Further, among the Indian institutes evaluated by QS, IIT BHU secured the 7th position under this research parameter (CPF).

As per the official data, the institute has published a total of 9240 Scopus-indexed papers in the domain of Engineering and Technology, Natural Sciences, Life sciences and Health, and Arts & Humanities during 2017-2021 and have received a total of 92,822 citations (excluding self-citations) in the period between 2017-2022.

Congratulating faculty members and research staff of the institute for their immense contribution on the research front, Pramod Kumar Jain, Director of IIT BHU stated that IIT-BHU is taking measures to improve domestic and global rankings.

“The institute has initiated several new academic and research collaborative activities with the international universities and research organisations and will continue to work hard to improve its performance in the regional and global rankings in the future,” said Jain.

The QS World University Rankings 2024, which will be its 20th edition, will be released today with IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore, expected to grab the top three positions among Indian universities at 149th, 197th, and 225th positions respectively.

QS, which released its first issue on global university rankings in 2004 with its now competitor Times Higher Education, assesses over 1400 institutions across the globe on a range of factors, including academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, and internationalisation.