Imperial College London Announces 'Biggest' Scholarship Program For Indian Scientists | Official Website

Imperial College London announced a new scholarship program for Indian students that aims to nurture the country’s most talented Master’s scholars over the next three years after the college saw India’s Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh's visit in April.

Imperial College is a prestigious UK university and through this Future Leaders Scholarship program, they will support equal numbers of men and women scholars.

The new program will be formally opened at an event at the British Council in New Delhi attended by leaders from Imperial, alumni and prospective students

Peter Haynes, Vice-Provost (Education and Student Experience) at Imperial, said, "We are delighted to launch our biggest ever scholarship program for Indian scientists, reaffirming our commitment to attract the very best students from all backgrounds and support them to flourish.

Imperial has also signed a new partnership with the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships Program which will provide funding for an additional three Master’s scholars from India over the next three years.

Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council said, “As one of the top ranking institutions in the world, Imperial’s new scholarships have created an opportunity for aspiring and talented young Indians to study in the UK and get access to world-class education."

Read Also London Fashion Week: 5 Indian Designers Who Shone At The Event

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)