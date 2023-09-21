London Fashion Week: 5 Indian Designers Who Shone At The Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023
The spring/summer 2024 edition of London Fashion Week was held between September 15-19. The event saw the participation of notable fashion designers like Burberry, Paul Costelloe, Molly Goddard, David Koma and Malan Breton’s and Indian designers
During the London Fashion Week, Kerala-born & London-based designer Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai's collection featured neon green dresses and skirts and inflatable balloon-inspired outfits. He debuted his collection in London. The name of his label is 'Guests of Harri'
Supriya Lele is an Indian-British designer and her collection consisted of low-waist chiffon skirts and sheer tanks, intricately embellished knitwear and leather outfits
Delhi-born and London-based designer Ashish Gupta is known for his sequin–rich occasion wear and his label name is 'Ashish'. His collection at LFW is inspired by elements of disco, Studio 54 and Indian singer turned New York City disco queen, Asha Puthli
London-raised & Indian-Nigerian designer, Priya Ahluwalia's spring collection 2024 took inspiration from the prominent Global South and LBGTQ+ people who made valuable contributions in art, music and culture or history. Her collection was named ‘Acknowledgements'
Mumbai-based designer Rocky Star made his debut at LFW with his Spring/Summer 2024 collection and Manushi Chhillar, as the showstopper. His collection was based on the theme of mental health
