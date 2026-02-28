Ikshana Media Fest 2026 Blends Tech, Humanity & Live Experiences

Mumbai: The second day of Ikshana Media Fest 2026 at Xavier Institute of Communications had the events Commskshetra and Xphoria organised by students of Mass Communication and Digital Media and Event Planning and Experiential Marketing, respectively.

‘Commskshetra’ was a half-day gamified event structured along the lines of the Kurukshetra War in the Mahabharata and integrated the epic with Ikshana’s theme– ‘Intersection of Technology and Humanity’.

‘Xphoria’ had panel discussions that covered the business of events with a focus on creating live experiences and Intellectual Properties (IP). These included talks titled: ‘More Than a Match: The Rise of Sports Experiences’, ‘Brides, Brands and Billion: The Business of Experiences in the Attention Economy’. Event planners and media professionals from different sectors shared their experiences, case studies and tips with the students.

“Street smart is what runs our business,” said Jinal Patel, Co-Founder and Director of The Doll Diary, referring to their work in the wedding planning industry.

While on the outset, the events may seem glamorous, a lot of hard work goes into converting “moments into movements”. Saurabh Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO of Laqshya Live Experiences, said, “This industry will give you both, you will have a stay at a 5-star hotel, but you have to always run around managing last-minute changes.”

Read Also XIC Mumbai Launches Ikshana Media Fest 2026

Customers are centric in this industry. Dhruv Davar, CEO of Inextis Events, said, “Emotional nuances are different. Getting to work with the right people makes a huge difference.”

Meanwhile, Sony Advani Parikh, Head of Business Growth and Integration, Shobiz Havas, spoke about the integration of AI in the business, saying, “AI can’t give therapy, it can complement, it can support.”