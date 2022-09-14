IIT Roorkee's research scholar enters NASA’s Artemis Program

NASA's Artemis Program | NASA

Prateek Tripathi, a research scholar from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) was admitted to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Artemis Program.

The Indian scholar has collaborated with an international team of researchers from Spain, the United Kingdom, and Dominica to evaluate three potential landing sites on the Moon's south pole, under the mentorship of Dr. David Kring, LPI's highly experienced senior lunar scientist.

NASA's Artemis Program is a highly competitive 10 week internship that is conducted annually. The program requires graduate student researchers to work on activities supporting Artemis missions to the Moon.

Sharing his experience of working at NASA, Prateek Tripathi said, “It was a great experience working with senior lunar scientist Dr. David Kring of LPI. I am also thankful to IIT Roorkee for providing me an opportunity to work in the field of the mineralogy of Earth, Moon, and Mars.”

His findings at the program showed that an astronaut can travel to and fro from the landing site to an accessible PSR(Permanently shadowed regions) within 2 hours. All-year temperatures at accessible PSRs are well above the lowest ever recorded on Earth.