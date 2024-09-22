 IIT Roorkee Partners With Samarkand State University, Aim To Boost India-Uzbek Ties In Research & More
IIT Roorkee Partners With Samarkand State University, Aim To Boost India-Uzbek Ties In Research & More

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has signed agreements with Samarkand State University (SamSU) to strengthen Indo-Uzbek academic collaboration.

Megha ChowdhuryUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
IIT Roorkee | File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT) Roorkee has signed two major agreements with the Samarkand State University (SamSU) giving a fillip to the Indo-Uzbek academic collaboration.

The two agreements include a Letter of Intent to establish a Joint Master’s Degree Program (JMDP) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster research and collaboration in hydrology, environmental science, sustainable energy, and SDGs. `

The JMDP, developed between the Department of Hydrology at IIT Roorkee and SamSU’s Department of Hydrometeorology, will address critical global issues like water scarcity, climate change, and environmental degradation.

Additionally, it will equip students and faculties of SamSU with advanced expertise in water resource management modeling and sustainability.

Furthermore, it will allow IIT Roorkee to exploit its long-standing expertise and experience to provide actionable solutions to real-world problems in hydrology and related fields in Uzbekistan, as informed in a press release.

Meanwhile, the agreements were signed by Prof. Khalmuradov Rustam Ibragimovich, Rector of SamSU, and Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, the Director of IIT Roorkee, in the presence of faculty members from both universities.

Addressing the event, Prof Pant said that the collaboration will contribute to sustainable solutions for water and environmental issues, enhancing academic excellence and societal impact. `

Likewise, Prof Ibragimovich emphasised that the agreements underscore the commitment of both institutions to addressing pressing climate challenges and creating a platform for innovative research and education.

Other key speakers from the event included Prof. Vimal Chandra Srivastava, the Dean of International Relations at IIT Roorkee, who highlighted the partnership's importance in expanding IIT Roorkee's international footprint and fostering cross-cultural academic exchanges.

Whereas Dr Muhtor Nasirov, Vice-Rector of International Relations at SAMSU, looked forward to the collaboration’s potential to drive global environmental sustainability and joint innovations.

Prof. Naveen Navani the Dean of Academic Affairs at IIT Roorkee stated that the MoUs will create new opportunities for student and faculty exchanges, research initiatives, and knowledge-sharing.

