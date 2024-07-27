IIT Roorkee Awards 2513 Degrees At Its 24th Convocation Ceremony!

24th Convocation | IIT Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) held its 24th convocation today, July 27, 2024. A total of 2513 students (1931 male and 582 female) of the institute received their degrees in various disciplines during the convocation ceremony.

The graduating class includes

Undergraduate students - 1277

Bachelor of Technology – 1121

Integrated Master of Science – 68

Integrated Master of Technology – 61

Bachelor of Architecture – 22

Integrated Dual Degree – 5

Postgraduate students - 794

Master of Technology – 511

Master of Science – 151

Master of Business Administration – 82

Master of Design (Industrial Design) – 15

Master of Architecture – 15

Master of Urban and Rural Planning – 13

Master in innovation Management – 6

Post Graduate Diploma – 1

Doctor of Philosophy students - 442

Doctor of Philosophy – 438

Doctor of Philosophy (Double Doctorate) – 1

Doctorate of Philosophy (Dual Degree (M.Tech. + Ph.D.) Programme) – 2

Doctorate of Philosophy (Dual Degree (M.U.R.P. + Ph.D.) Programme) - 1

The percentage of female students graduating this year increased dramatically from 18.84% in 2022 to an astounding 23.16%.

In recognition of academic excellence, Achintya Nath, a B.Tech. graduate in Computer Science and Engineering, earned the prestigious President's Gold Medal for achieving the highest CGPA among UG students admitted through JEE Advanced. Additionally, Parth Sarthi Mishra, a B.Tech. graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering, received the Director's Gold Medal for his outstanding all-round performance among UG students admitted through JEE Advanced.

Prof. K.K. Pant, the Director of IIT Roorkee, presented the annual report, encapsulating the institute’s stellar accomplishments and forward-looking vision.

Welcoming the participants to the 24th Convocation, Shri. BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee, said, “It is my honour to congratulate all our graduates on this momentous occasion. Your hard work, dedication, and passion have brought you to this milestone, and I am confident that the knowledge and skills you have acquired here will serve you well in all your future endeavours. Today, you join a distinguished lineage of IIT Roorkee alumni who have made significant societal contributions. Remember, this is just the beginning of your journey, and the world awaits your innovations and leadership. Congratulations once again, and best wishes for your bright future."

Delivering the Convocation address, Chief Guest Ms. Debjani Ghosh, President. NASSCOM said, “Congratulations to the graduates of IIT Roorkee and their families! The decisions you make, the systems you build, and the innovations you create will shape not just the future of technology but also the future of humanity. Be bold in your aspirations, compassionate and ethical in your approach, and relentless in your pursuit of excellence. Enjoy every bit of the journey as you work to change the world. Just ensure that you change it for the better.”