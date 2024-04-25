IIT Mandi Welcomes South Korean Ambassador For Collaborative Talks

(L to R) His Excellency, Mr. Chang Jae-bok, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of India and Prof. LAxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi |

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi hosted His Excellency, Mr. Chang Jae-bok, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of India, along with a delegation from the Korean Embassy and other guests at the Institute campus on 23rd and 24th April 2024.

Accompanying Ambassador Chang were Mr. Jung Jinhyeon, Science Attaché, Ms. Lee Chohee, First Secretary and Consul at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Woochan Chang, Country Director KOICA, and Dr. Young Ho Kim, Director, India Korea Center for Research and Innovation, along with Mr. Anshul Joshi, Researcher, India Korea Center for Research and Innovation.

Focus on collaboration

While hosting Ambassador Mr. Chang Jae-bok Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, stressed the significance of establishing robust collaborative relationships with leading universities and research organizations in Korea. He mentioned that this collaboration aims to promote joint research projects, facilitate student and faculty exchanges, and organize workshops focusing on mutually beneficial priority areas.

During his interactions, Ambassador Chang expressed his optimism for the progress of collaborative projects between KOICA and IIT Mandi. He emphasized the importance of strengthening science and technology cooperation between South Korea and India.

India-Korea, 50 Years and Beyond

Furthermore, Hon’ble Guest Ambassador Chang delivered a keynote address at an institute colloquium titled “India-Korea, 50 Years and Beyond.” In his address, he elucidated the historical ties between India and Korea, elaborated on the current state of the bilateral relationship, and outlined future prospects for India-Korea partnership.

Ambassador Chang and his team engaged in constructive discussions with the administrative leadership of IIT Mandi, including Deans, School Chairs, and Center Heads. The discussions emphasized the importance of fostering strong collaborative ties between Korea and IIT Mandi in research, education, and innovation.

Advance infrastructure showcase

During their visit, the distinguished guests were given an extensive tour of various research facilities and centers at IIT Mandi, including the Advanced Materials Research Center (AMRC), the Center for Design and Fabrication of Electronic Devices (C4DFED), and the Drone Lab at the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR). The visit showcased the cutting-edge research infrastructure at IIT Mandi, highlighting its capabilities in crucial areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics, semiconductor devices, advanced materials, and human-computer interaction.

The visit by His Excellency, Mr. Chang Jae-bok, and the Korean delegation marks a significant milestone in the journey towards enhancing cooperation between Korea and IIT Mandi, fostering innovation, and advancing scientific collaboration for mutual benefit.