IIT Mandi Celebrates 12th Convocation; Awards Degrees To 636 Students

12th Convocation | IIT Mandi

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi celebrated its 12th convocation on September 28, 2024, honoring the institute's and its graduates' achievements. A total of 636 students (463 male and 173 female) received their degrees across various disciplines during the ceremony. Out of the total, 297 undergraduates, 284 postgraduates, and 55 PhD scholars were awarded degrees.

This year, there was an increase in the proportion of graduating female students, rising from 23.36% in 2023 to an impressive 27.20% in 2024.

During the convocation report presentation, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, congratulated the graduating class, stating, “This milestone signifies the culmination of years of hard work and the beginning of a journey filled with opportunities to make a meaningful impact.”

Shashwat Gupta, a mechanical engineering B.Tech graduate, received the President of India Gold Medal for academic achievement and for having the highest CGPA among undergraduate students. In addition, Devanshu Sajwan, an M.Sc. graduate in Chemistry, was awarded the Institute's Gold Medal for overall outstanding performance, and Jain Hiya Sudhir, a B.Tech. graduate in Bio Engineering, was awarded the Director's Gold Medal for exceptional all-around achievement among undergraduate students.

The Attendees

The chief guest at the occasion was Manoj Jain, the chairman and managing director of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar; Dr. Narendra Kumar Arya, Director of ER & IPR at DRDO; and Krishna Ika, CEO & Chairman of Brainwave Science, joined him as Guests of Honor. Presenting the director's report, which summarized the institute's outstanding achievements, was Professor Laxmidhar Behera.

12th convocation | IIT Mandi

Delivering the convocation address, Chief Guest Mr. Manoj Jain remarked, “I congratulate the students graduating today from IIT Mandi. In a short span of time, IIT Mandi has carved a niche for itself in the ever-evolving landscape of professional education in India. I am confident that the graduating students will carry forward the legacy of Brand IIT, contributing significantly to both the aspirations of a Viksit Bharat and the global economy. The success of these students in their professional endeavours will continue to highlight the pivotal role IIT Mandi plays in building the human, social, and intellectual capital of our nation."

The 12th Convocation of IIT Mandi not only celebrated the achievements of its graduates but also reinforced the Institute's dedication to advancing education, research, and innovation.