IIT Madras To Offer One-Year Executive MBA In ‘Strategic Leadership and Public Policy'

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and National Defence College Officials | IIT M

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will now offer an Executive MBA Program in ‘Strategic Leadership and Public Policy’. The duration of this program is one year. The 48-week program will consist of lecture-based classes and practical modules that include a thesis.

A total of 120 participants will be selected from the Indian Civil Services, Indian Police Services, Indian Armed Forces, and other government agencies. They would be chosen following a thorough screening procedure. The course also includes officers from friendly foreign countries.

The institution has partnered with the National Defense College (NDC), an apex inter-services training institute at New Delhi for the same.

Faculty members from the Department of Management Studies and Aerospace and other departments at IIT Madras, faculty from NDC and subject matter experts will teach the programme at the National Defence College.

This program aims to develop the intellectual skills and strategic adoption of selected senior officers of the armed forces of India and friendly foreign countries, along with civilian government services of India (IAS, IPS, IRS, DRDO, etc.), for higher leadership positions.

The Civil and Diplomatic Service Officers are at the level of Director/Joint Secretary to the Government of India, whereas the Service Officers eligible for this program would typically be Brigadier or equivalent.

MoU Signing

On August 27, 2024, in New Delhi, in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and Dipti Mohil Chawla, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Professor and Head, Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and Brigadier Rajesh Raman, Secretary, National Defence College, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding this program.

Speakers at the event included Air Marshal Hardeep Bains AVSM VSM, Commandant of the National Defence College; Prof. HSN Murthy, Head of the Department of Aerospace Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Madras; Lt. Gen. P R Shankar (Retd.), Professor of Practice, Indian Institute of Technology Madras; and other top NDC officials.

IIT Madras Director On The Course

Highlighting the importance of this program, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The next-gen world needs managers with deep understanding of contemporary technologies. This MBA programme is conceived to address this need.”

According to IIT Madras, the major goal of this MoU is to incorporate technology-based leadership and policy concerns into the curriculum and produce future leaders who are knowledgeable about artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and emerging technology applications in strategic decision-making.