IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2026: Applications Begins At ssp.iitm.ac.in; Check Important Dates, Eligibility And How To Apply

IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2026 | Official website

IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited young students to apply for its Summer Fellowship Program 2026. The programme will likely begin on May 18 and end on July 17, 2026. The deadline to apply for this fellowship is March 2 (2026) until 5 pm.

Those students who want to get hands-on academic experience in various departments, such as Humanities, Science, Management, and Engineering Departments, can apply for this fellowship. IIT Students are not eligible to apply for this programme.

Direct link to check the official announcement

IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2026: Stipend details

This two-month fellowship will offer students a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month.

IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2026: Official Link

The official link to apply for IIT Madras Summer Fellowship: https://ssp.iitm.ac.in/summer-fellowship-registration

IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2026: Important Dates

The following are important dates that candidates can take note of:

Registration Start Date: 2 February, 2026

Registration Last Date: 2 March, 2026 at 5 pm

Programme Start Date: May 18, 2026

Programme Last Date: July 17, 2026

Portal Link was Activated on: 2 February, 2026

IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2026: What are the Eligibility Criteria for the IITM - Summer Fellowship Programme?

Candidates should be eligible before applying for this programme. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Candidates pursuing the 3rd year of UG (B.Sc Engg./BE/3-year B.Sc. with Chemistry, Physics & Mathematics/B.Tech) are eligible to apply.

Candidates pursuing the third or fourth year of the Integrated / Dual Degree in the Masters Programme (M.Tech / M.E./ M.Sc) are also eligible to apply.

Those candidates pursuing the 1st year of Master's in Arts(MA), Master's in Science (M.Sc.), and Master's in Business Administration (MBA) are also eligible to apply.

While submitting the applications, candidates are advised to highlight their academic achievements, seminar papers, design contests, Maths olympiad scores/rank or any other performance/ distinctions/awards obtained.

IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2026: Documents Required (Soft Copy)

The following documents are required while submitting the application:

Aadhar Card (2MB/ JPEG/PNG)

Colour Passport Size Photos (2MB/PDF)

Category Certificate (if applicable) (2MB/PDF)

Bonafide Letter from the institute (Download template from UG / DD Bonafide and PG Bonafide ) (2MB/PDF)

10th, 12th Semester Marksheet /Certificate compiled in a single document (2MB/PDF)

Non-Refundable Application Fee of Rs 100 via UPI, Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking

IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2026: Departments Participating in this Programme

1) Engineering Departments

Aerospace Engg

Bio Technology

Applied Mechanics & Biomedical Engg.

Chemical Engg.

Computer Science & Engg.

Civil Engg.

Data Science and AI

Electrical Engg.

Engineering Design

Mechanical Engg.

Metallurgical & Materials Engg.

Medical Science and Technology

Ocean Engg.

2) Science Departments

Maths

Physics

Chemistry

3)Management Studies

4) Social Sciences and Humanities

IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2026: Important details

Candidates should make sure that the application is submitted via the online registration link, and submitting a hard copy is not required. The application, once submitted, can be viewed at the portal using your username and password sent to your registered email address.

Note: Incomplete applications will be rejected.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.