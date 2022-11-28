IIT Madras students’ unveil first electric racing car

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, unveils ‘RFR 23,’ the first electric formula racing car developed by IIT Madras Students. |

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) students launched the first electric formula racing car to come from the institute during an event in the campus today on November 28, 2022.

Built completely by students Team Raftar, the formula car ‘RF23’ is the result of a one-year-long process in which the team undertook the Design, Manufacturing, and Testing.

In terms of performance, the students expect to see significant improvements in speed and lap times compared to the earlier Internal Combustion Engine model due to the higher power delivered by an electric drive.

Read Also IIT Madras to launch course on advanced quantum computing

Team Raftar aims to become the best Formula Student team in the world. It intends to promote Formula student culture in India with continuous innovation and sustainable technological advancement at its core.

As a Formula Student Team, Raftar specializes in designing, building, and racing a high-performance race car every year to compete in Formula Student competitions against top engineering institutions across the world.

Team Raftar comprises 45 students from various disciplines and is one of the competition teams of Centre For Innovation (CFI) at IIT Madras. The team looks forward to representing India at International level, fostering industry-standard engineering practices and nurture real-world technical expertise among engineering students.