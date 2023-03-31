IIT Madras launches Data Science Contest on IPL Cricket Matches

Students can continue to register for the contest till April 13, 2023, via study.iitm.ac.in/ipl-contest. | IIT Madras

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is set to launch a contest to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models based on the Indian Premier League (IPL), commencing today, March 31, 2023.

Titled ‘Cricket and Coding,’ this contest invites data scientists and enthusiasts to analyze data for IPL cricket matches to develop efficient models using AI and ML techniques.

Students can continue to register for the contest till April 13, 2023, via study.iitm.ac.in/ipl-contest. A non-competitive “Guess the score” event is open to all the non-programmers who want to participate without writing any code.